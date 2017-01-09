Bulked Up Referee Becomes the Talk of Twitter

Mike Defee (Photo: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports)

Tampa, FL (WLTX) - The focus of a football game, usually, is on the players the game itself.

But Twitter just couldn't get over the unusually well built head referee who looked like he might be able to keep up with the guys on Clemson and Alabama, even thought he's well old enough to be their father.

A few minutes into the game, people began noticing Mike Defee's biceps, and took to Twitter to talk about it.

Does the referee in this National Championship game get test for PEDs also? — Justin Abdelkader (@justinabss) January 10, 2017

I've never seen a more jacked referee pic.twitter.com/sFcsO4q63S — Hail To The Tide 🐘 (@HailToTheTide) January 10, 2017

"I'm your referee tonight. Also, I've been in the parking lot benchpressing SUVs for the past hour." — Wes Rucker (@wesrucker247) January 10, 2017

For the record, Defee is 54 years old, and works in the Big 12, which might explain why so many southern football fans were seeing him for the first time.