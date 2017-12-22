Punches Exchanged in Columbia Stabbing, Police Say

File photo (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Richland County Sheriff's Department is searching for a suspect in a stabbing incident Wednesday morning.

Deputies say the victim requested assistance at a Waffle House on Broad River Road after being stabbed at his residence on the 1000 block of Briar Gate Circle at 8 p.m.

According to a report, the suspect knocked on the victim's door asking for an individual, and punched him when they weren't familiar to the victim.

After the victim returned a punch, the suspect reportedly drew a knife and stabbed the victim in the upper body.

The victim was transported to Palmetto Health Richland with non life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

