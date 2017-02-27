Puppy Hog-Tied, Thrown From Moving Vehicle Is Recovering

An eight-week-old pit bull is recovering after she was found tied up inside a plastic bag near Decker Boulevard.

Columbia, South Carolina (WLTX) -- An eight-week-old pit bull is recovering after she was found tied up inside a plastic bag near Decker Boulevard. According to Valiant: Animal Rescue and Relief, the puppy was thrown from a vehicle on Hunt Club Road on February 17th.

Michelle Reid, the executive director, said the puppy, named Olivia, was hog-tied inside a plastic bag and had a noose tied around her neck. "Every time Olivia would try to break free, it would tighten and cut deeper into her neck," she said.

According to Reid, based on the wound's on Olivia's neck, it looks like she was tied up for some time before being put in a plastic bag.

"Somebody meant for this to be a drawn out ordeal. She wasn't meant to just die. They went out of their way to do this," said Reid.

Olivia is slowly making progress, but she still has a long recovery. She is being treated for lacerations, parasites and an infection.

Olivia may have the physical scars that show how poorly she was treated in her first eight weeks of life, but Reid said she is one of the lucky ones.

"She has a second chance. She's going to survive and she's going to get a great home."

Witnesses describe the puppy being thrown from a white SUV, possibly a Ford Explorer, with black rims and tinted windows.

Valiant also received an anonymous $1,000 donation towards a reward for more information. The reward is now $2,000 for anyone with information leading to the arrest of those responsible. If anyone has any information, they are being asked to call 843-327-4602.

Valiant is also a non-profit organization, so they rely on private and business donations to help fight animal cruelty. If you would like to donate for Olivia's cause, please click here.

