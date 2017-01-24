Questions Remain Surrounding Sumter School District Budget Loss

The Sumter School Board is waiting on answers to why they overbudgeted $6.2 Million in their general fund. (Photo: WLTX)

Sumter, SC (WLTX) - The Sumter School District has been dealing with a budget crisis in their new school year.

According to the school board, a recent audit showed the district in the hole $6.2 million.

The district's general fund budget is nearly $127 million, so $6.2 million might not seem like a lot, but the impact it's had on the district has caused concerns as district cut $6.8 million from the budget.





Now the board is waiting to see what went wrong and how to solve.

On Monday night, during their school board meeting, financial consultant, Scott Allan, who was hired by the district this month, spoke about a preliminary review of the finances.

He recommends a Tax Anticipation Note (TAN) from $20 to 22 million.

"Which means you get the money now and when your taxes come in you pay them back,” says Allan.

In a phone call with public information coordinator Shelly Galloway, she explained that the district is no stranger to TAN’s.

In the past five years, the district issued TAN’s each year, adding up to nearly $86 million. All of those were paid back by the end of the year.

"One of the things that I think is a little unusual is the fact that we're going to need it sooner,” says Allan. “Usually you need this tan, issue it and get it around August or September. We're going to need it before June 30th, because that's when we will have a negative cash flow."

We also reached out to the state department of education on $6.2 million deficit and 6.8 million in budget cuts.

The department issued a statement:

"While the financial situation in Sumter School District is concerning, a recent review of their federal and state programs did not produce any indication of mismanagement of funds in those areas. We will continue to monitor and review the district and offer assistance if needed moving forward."

The audit for fiscal year 2016, ending June 30th, determined that the Sumter School District was a low risk auditee and no significant deficiencies were found.

However, the board wants to know what happened between June 30th and December 31st, that led to the deficit in their general fund.

They are hoping to get that answer in their next meeting on February 13th.



