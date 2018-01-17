Racist Flyers at USC 'Unacceptable,' School President Says

A photo shared on social media of racially charge flyers found on the campus of the Unversity of South Carolina.

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - University of South Carolina President Harris Pastides called racist flyers put up at his school 'unacceptable' and is calling for a discussion to talk about how to respond to the hatred.

Pastides issued a letter to students Wednesday, a day after the flyers containing language offensive to African-Americans were discovered inside two buildings.

Pastides said the papers were "abhorrent" and contained words of 'bigotry' and 'racism.' In the text, it blamed African-Americans for the election of Donald Trump, and used slurs to do it.

"This is not who we are and this behavior has no place at Carolina," Pastides wrote to his students. "Simply put, this was an act of cowardice and ignorance. As a community of scholars and as a family, we reject that way of thinking."

One of the flyers was inside Gambrell Hall, which houses the school's African-American studies program. The flyer was placed on a bulletin board with a list of that department's faculty and a collage of famous African-Americans.

Pastides noted the discovery took place a day after Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

"Unfortunately, our campus is not immune from the ills of society and we are not, nor can we be, completely insulated from the actions or influence of outside actors," Pastides continued. "Therefore, we must be prepared. We must be prepared to combat hatred with love and respect; venomous rhetoric with civility and thoughtful debate; violence with a handshake or friendly embrace."

Pastides to that end, the school's office of Diversity and Inclusion and Multicultural Student Affairs is hosting a community dialogue Thursday. It will be held at 5 p.m. in the Russell House Ballroom.

The university continues to investigate the discovery of the flyers. They said Tuesday that a surveillance camera may have taken an image of the person responsible. That picture has not been released to the public.

