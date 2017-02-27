Rain Chances Return To The Midlands

(Photo: maxuser)

Columbia,SC (WLTX) We will have showers and a few thunderstorms coming back to South Carolina this week.

A strong area of low pressure in the Southern Plains will move east heading to the Midlands over the next 48 hours. Increasing cloud coverage is forecasted for this afternoon. We'll have a slight chance for showers beginning later this evening and continuing into Tuesday morning.

Once the area of low pressure moves east into GA early Wednesday, we'll likely have showers and thunderstorms, some storms could be strong into Wednesday afternoon. Showers and storms may linger into early Thursday morning.

