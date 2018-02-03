Rain Likely Sunday

(Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Rain is likely Sunday, but dry weather returns for Monday and Tuesday.

The weekend started off chilly and dry. Low temperatures fell into the upper 20s and lower 30s. During the afternoon high temperatures climbed into the middle and upper 40s.

The second half of the weekend will be wet as a low pressure system moves through the area. Showers will begin early Sunday morning and continue through the afternoon hours.

The rain may be heavy at times. Our in-house forecast model has been indicating the area may receive more than an inch of rain with some places getting even more. This amount of rainfall would help with the drought across the area.

High temperatures Sunday will still be in the middle 50s even with the clouds and the rain.

The showers should end by late afternoon or early evening Sunday. Skies will clear out overnight. Monday will be sunny and seasonable.

Tuesday will be even warmer with high temperatures in the middle 60s.

Another system will approach the area Wednesday. Rain is likely once again. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

We will dry out Thursday and Friday, but the chance for rain may return by Saturday. High temperatures Thursday through Saturday will be in the lower 60s.

