Rain Likely Sunday

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Showers will be likely Sunday, but cooler, drier weather will return for most of the workweek.

Saturday was mostly cloudy and unseasonably mild. High temperatures were in the middle to upper 60s. Sunday will be a little cooler, and rain is likely.

Showers will be likely through much of the day Sunday. Forecast models have indicated some areas could pick up more than an inch of rain through early Monday morning.

Showers will continue through the morning hours of Monday. The chance for rain will decrease as cooler, drier air moves in.

Winds may be brisk at times Monday as high pressure builds in across the Southeast. High temperatures Monday will be in the upper 50s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny and cool. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Wednesday morning may be our coldest morning. Lows are expected to fall into the middle 20s.

Clouds will be increasing across the Midlands on Thursday in advance of the next weather system. Rain will be more likely on Friday, but should be ending sometime Friday night.

It looks like next weekend will be dry. There will be plenty of sunshine, but temperatures will be cooler.

