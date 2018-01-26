Rain Sunday Followed by Cold, Dry Weather

The 7-day forecast for Columbia, SC.

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Clouds will continue to increase across the Midlands Saturday with little rain in the area. Temperatures will moderate and it will be quite pleasant for this time of year. There will be a chance for a few showers Saturday night, but most of the rain will hold off until Sunday. The rain will increase Sunday with most of the rain in the afternoon. Amounts could top one inch in some areas because of the heavier downpours. A cold front will pass through the Midlands Sunday night bringing an end ot the rain.

Cooler, drier air will push into the region on Monday with brisk winds. High pressure will build into the Southeast producing abundant sunshine. However, temperatures will be dropping into the low to mid 20s on Wednesday before they begin to moderate. Clouds will be increasing across the Midlands on Thursday in advance of the next weather system. Rain will be more likely on Friday, but should be ending sometime Friday night.

The next weekend promises to be a dry weekend. There will be plenty of sunshine, but temperatures will be cooler. If you can't get everything done outside this weekend, it may be better the next weekend.

