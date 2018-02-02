Rain Sunday; Milder Next Week

The 7-day forecast for Columbia, SC.

Columbia, SC: High pressure moved over the Midlands bringing cold, dry air for the start of the weekend. However, the high pressure system will move east and high clouds will begin spreading over the Midlands. It will be chilly today, but the clouds will keep temperatures up tonight. Rain will be likely on Sunday with most of the rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts will likely be near a half inch.

Dry weather and milder temperatures are expected for the start of the week. It will be getting warmer each day through Wednesday. Clouds will be increasing late Tuesday with rain likely on Wednesday. Again rainfall should be around a half inch.

It will turn cooler and drier for the end of the workweek. Dry weather should continue for the start of the next weekend. However, it looks as though there will be another shot at rain on Sunday. This could be the third consecutive Sunday with rain.

