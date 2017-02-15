(Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- A cold front approaching from the west will bring rainfall back to the Midlands starting Wednesday morning.

Showers will begin in the Upstate to the western Midlands by 8:00 am. As it moves quickly to the east at 40 mph, the rainfall could be heavy at times throughout the morning and into midday today. A few storms are possible in the southern half of our Midlands communities.

The rainfall will come to an end in the eastern Midlands by 4:00 pm and we'll likely see peeks of sunshine before sunset today.

Total rainfall will range from 0.25" to up to 1.00", localized areas could receive up to 1.25" by the time the rainfall ends.

Temperatures this morning will be in the mid 50s then up to high temperatures this afternoon only into the low 60s. Clearing skies overnight tonight will allow our temperatures to drop to lows in the mid 30s.

We'll have continued updates here online, and on WLTX. You can also find us on Twitter @WLTX and on by liking our Facebook page.

You can always get the latest conditions by downloading WLTX's apps:

Weather App Phone: on.wltx.com/WLTX_Weather_iPhone

Weather App Android: on.wltx.com/WLTX_Weather_Android

iPhone app: on.wltx.com/1NTHH98

Android app: on.wltx.com/1NTHvXq

(© 2017 WLTX)