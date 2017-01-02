Rainy Monday Weather

(Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The new year is starting off very wet with more showers and few storms today and Tuesday.

Rain has been widespread and heavy across the Midlands this morning. Showers and few thunderstorms have been moving across the area, temperatures have been mild. Low temperatures this morning were generally in the middle 50s.

A front to our south will drift north, but will be stalled in the area through the day. Rain will continue through Monday night. Rainfall is likely to be in the 1 to 2 inch range by the time it ends Tuesday morning. Warm air will gradually move north with the front passing through the Midlands as a warm front early Tuesday morning.

It will be breezy and unseasonably warm with mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday. A cold front will pass through the area Tuesday night allowing cold, dry air to filter into the Midlands for the remain of the week. Mostly cloudy skies are expected through Friday. No rain is forecast, but there is only moderate confidence in that forecast. Any upper-level disturbance could trigger isolated areas of rain.

Next weekend is likely to be cold. High pressure will be centered over the Northeast extending into the region. Skies will be partly cloudy and low temperatures may be in the low to mid 20s by Sunday morning.