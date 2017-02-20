Midlands Rallies Held in Support and Protest of President Trump

There were two rallies held in the Midlands on Monday: one in support of President Trump and another in protest.

Thousands of people in opposition to the Trump administration spent Presidents Day to hold 'Not My Presidents Day' rallies nationwide. In Columbia, protesters held a "People's March on Columbia' where hundreds gathered outside the State House to show solidarity.

"Our goal is to send a strong message to our governor. He was not elected, he was appointed," said Elder James Johnson, one of the organizers.

Johnson said they want Governor Henry McMaster to know what the people of South Carolina expect from him, including Medicaid expansion, an increase in minimum wage and equal rights for all nationalities.

"He's going to follow Trump's lead in banning Muslims and Latinos from the state of South Carolina," said Johnson.

He also asked Governor McMaster to make Charleston and Columbia sanctuary cities. One protester, Billy Evans, said he was at the rally to stand up for illegal immigrants. Evans said his husband is from Mexico and is in the process of becoming a legal citizen, but he still lives in fear.

"Every day I worry. 'Is today the day I'm going to get a call, saying he's been taken away and I can't do anything about it?'"

But there was another rally 15 miles away, in Lexington, which supported President Trump.

"With all the negativity, let's do something positive. We support President Trump. He's our Commander in Chief. We're happy with the progress he's made so far," said Monica Schmitz, an organizer.

There were about 50 people at the 'Rally for President Trump', where people made signs, waved American flags and wore "Make America Great Again" hats. Jane Suber, a supporter of President Trump, said she doesn't have a problem with immigrants coming into the country, but she said they should be checked.

"Millions of people have come in and they haven't gone through the proper vetting system to check and make sure they're good people. They need to be vetted. We need to know who they are," she said.

President Donald Trump has only been in office for 30 days, but his supporters said they're excited to see what happens in his first term.

"God has given us a good, an excellent President. I'm excited," said Suber.

