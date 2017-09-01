RAW: Jim Merrill Pleads Guilty in Plea Deal, Gets Probation
In exchange for now former lawmaker Jim Merrill's resignation from the legislature and his cooperation in a larger investigation around lawmaker misconduct, Merrill was allowed to plead to one count of misconduct with a sentence of probation.
wltx 2:12 PM. EDT September 01, 2017
