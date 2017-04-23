RAW VIDEO: Flash Flooding Near USC Campus

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Armed Robbery at Burger King Under Investigation
-
Monday Forecast with Daniel Bonds
-
Both Persons Killed on Lake Murray Identified
-
Fatal Collision at Stop Light
-
Troopers Hold Memorial for Crash Victims
-
Eagle Sightings In The Midlands
-
West Columbia Man Arrested After Standoff
-
Riders stuck on Carowinds cart
-
AA employee off duty after argument
-
Parenthood times four
More Stories
-
More Heavy Rain, Chance of Flash Flooding TodayApr 24, 2017, 12:13 a.m.
-
Heavy Rains Lead to Flash Flooding in ColumbiaApr 24, 2017, 1:16 a.m.
-
Weather Postpones Monday's Car Seat Safety Check at WLTXApr 23, 2017, 7:20 p.m.