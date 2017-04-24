Real Estate Sales Are Up In South Carolina

In the last year, real estate sales in South Carolina were up by almost 5% according to the South Carolina Realtors. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- In the last year, real estate sales in South Carolina were up by almost 5 percent according to the South Carolina Realtors.

That's not only good for the housing marketm but for the economy too says Scott Linderberg with Century 21. "Our economy is growing; our population is growing people are retiring in the south and coming to Columbia we’ve got the military here too so we have a lot of demand and just less inventory" he said.

Right now there are more people wanting to buy a home than homes to sell them. For those trying to sell their homes, this is prime time, says Graeme Moore with The Moore Company.

"We're seeing a lot of bidding wars these days multiple offers is not uncommon," Moore said. His company conducted a study on Lake Katherine homes in Columbia, one of the hardest hit areas in the 2015 flood.

He said that although property values went down because of the water damage, folks invested in reconstruction and now homes there are worth almost on-hundred-thousand dollars more than they were worth in 2016.

"We hope this trend continues, it's good for the economy its good for the local economy and it means folks are moving here" said Moore.

