Recall: Mountain House Breakfast Hash

Breakfast hash recalled- may contain rubber. (Photo: Food Safety and Inspection Service)

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- OFD Foods, LLC., is recalling 197 pounds of breakfast hash that may contain rubber.

The beef hash item was made on Dec. 22, 2016. The following product is recalled:

3.88-oz. pouch of "Mountain House Freeze Dried Spicy Southwest Breakfast Hash," with pouch code 3253174 and a best by date of Dec. 2046.

Back label of recalled breakfast hash (Photo: Food Safety and Inspection Service)

The hash was shipped to locations nationwide and sold online directly to customers. Here in the Midlands, it is sold at several Walmart stores, Sportsman's warehouse, and Dick's Sporting Goods.

The problem was found when an employee found pieces of rubber in the product on June 12, 2017.

There have been no injuries reported.

If you have the breakfast hash, you are asked to throw it away or return it to where you bought it.

