Wayne Farm Foodservice

Wayne Farms of Decatur, Ala. is recalling approximately 12,610 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products due to a potential processing defect, resulting in the potential survival of bacterial pathogens in the products, the

U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The ready-to-eat breaded chicken bite items were packaged on Dec. 1, 13 and 30, 2016.



The following products are subject to recall:

• Cases of 2 clear plastic 5-lb bags of “Waffle Breaded Bites: Fully Cooked Breaded White

Meat Chicken Bites.”

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-20214” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to Food Lion stores in Delaware, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

The problem was discovered when the firm received a customer complaint that the product looked undercooked.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness or injury due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

