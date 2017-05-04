RECALL: Veal, Beef, And Pork Products

Marcho Farms photo by Marcho Farms (Photo: McQuary, Anne)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) A recall of approximately 5,620 pounds of boneless veal, ground veal, beef and pork products are under recall because they could contain E.coli.

Marcho Farms Inc of Pennsylvania is recalling the meat. The veal, bee, and pork products were produced on April 11 and 14 th of this year.

Here are the products:

60-lb.cases of “VEAL BONELESS TRIMMINGS HALAL” with case code “5398” and “MANFU. DATE” of “04/11/2017.”

60-lb. cases of “VEAL TRIMMINGS USDA CHOICE” with case code “98” and “MANFU. DATE” of “04/11/17.”

9-lb. cases of “VEAL, BEEF, PORK GROUND FOR MEATLOAF” with case code “3122” and “Sell By” date “05/05/17.”

10-lb. cases of “VEAL, BEEF, PORK GROUND FOR MEATLOAF BULK PACK” with case code “3125.”

These items were distributed to retail stores and food service locations in Illinois, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Virginia.

Consumers and media with questions about the recall can contact Herb Nicolo, Marcho Farms, Inc.’s plant manager, at (215) 721-7131.

