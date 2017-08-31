Recipe: Make Fall-Off-The-Bone Ribs

Grilling season is almost over and we are showing you ho wto make fall-off-the bone ribs. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Texas Roadhouse shares tips to make fall-off-the-bone ribs.

First you want to start with the right product.

Texas Roadhouse uses only American grown product. USDA #1 inspected fresh domestic Pork Loin Back Ribs. Starting with the right product will give you a legendary result. We will show you how to make the best ribs possible with the equipment available in an average home kitchen. Just remember that most home kitchens do not have the equipment we have in our restaurant, and the product may differ some from their fall-off-the-bone ribs.

STEP ONE: Seasoning

• In a deep baking pan, add water and some type of Liquid Smoke.

• Mix well.

• Take Ribs, use a shaker and your favorite dry seasoning and thoroughly coat each of the Ribs.

• Place Ribs in the pan.

STEP TWO: Cooking

• Place pans in 350 F oven and bake slowly until done; about 3 hours.

• Ribs are fully cooked when the bone in the center pulls freely from the meat. At this point, remove from the oven.

STEP THREE: Grilling

• Pick your favorite BBQ sauce for re-heating and basting the Ribs.

• Pre-heat grill.

• Brush and season the grill before use.

• Place the Rack of Ribs vertically, with the underside down to the grates.

• Heat until sizzling hot.

• Turn Ribs over and baste the underside of the Ribs, and heat until sizzling hot.

• Baste the top.

• Turn the Ribs over one last time and baste with a final coat.

• Serve to your guests and accept their complements graciously!!!



© 2017 WLTX-TV