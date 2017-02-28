Record Temperatures Today, Storms Tonight

Some severe storms are possible late Wednesday. (Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- March may come in like a lion later tonight as storms roll through the Midlands.

It was an unseasonably warm February across the Midlands. That trend will continue at least for the first day of March.

High temperatures this afternoon will be in the middle 80s. The record high in Columbia is 83 degrees. This record was last hit in 1997.

A cold front will approach the area tonight. It will be a windy day ahead of the cold front. Winds will be out of the southwest at 20-35 mph.

Showers and storms will develop later tonight as the front moves through the state. Some of the storms could be severe. The greatest risk from any severe storm will be damaging winds.

Showers and storms will begin to move into the Midlands around 9 PM tonight, the rain should end by 4 AM Thursday day morning. Rainfall amounts are expected to be relatively light as the storms quickly move through.

The clouds will move out Thursday morning and cooler air will filter in. High temperatures Thursday will be in the middle 60s.

