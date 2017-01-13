Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- It was a record warm day in Columbia on Friday, but cooler weather is on the way for Saturday.

The Midlands enjoyed lots of sunshine Friday. High temperatures climbed into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

The Columbia airport reached a record high of 80° Friday. The old record high in Columbia was 78° set in 2013. On average, we would expect high temperatures in the middle 50s for this time of the year.

It is rare for Columbia to hit 80 degrees or higher in the month of January. It is only the 22nd time on record that has happened.

Slightly cooler weather is expected Saturday as a cold front slips in from the north. The front will become stationary and the clouds will stick around for the first half of the weekend. High temperatures Saturday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. There will be a slight chance for a little drizzle or light rain early Saturday morning, but most of us will remain dry.

The clouds will decrease by Sunday, and our temperatures will climb back into the upper 60s and lower 70s. The clouds will return for the start of the workweek, and mostly cloudy skies are expected Monday through Friday.

The chance for rain returns Wednesday, and there will be a chance for showers Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will still be above normal. We are expecting high temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

