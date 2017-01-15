Record Warm Sunday, Cooler Monday

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Temperatures climbed into the the upper 70s and lower 80s Sunday, but some slightly cooler weather is on the way for Monday.

The Midlands enjoyed lots of sunshine and warm temperatures Sunday. The Columbia airport reached 80 degrees. That broke the old record high of 78° for January 15.

Monday will start off with some dense fog. The fog will mix out during the morning hours, and we will be left with mostly cloudy skies and slightly cooler temperatures. Highs on Monday will be in the middle to upper 60s.

More fog is possible early Tuesday morning, but Tuesday afternoon will be partly cloudy. High temperatures for the second day of the workweek will be in the lower to middle 70s.

The clouds will increase Wednesday, a few showers are possible during the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s. More sunshine is expected for Thursday, but the rain chances

