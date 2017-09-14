Bobby Brazell is a recovering opiod addict. He's been clean for the last three years. (Photo: Ringwalt, Charles, WLTX)

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - Bobby Brazell said that there's no finish line for a recovering addict. Brazell has been clean for the last three years.

“There were a couple of overdoses. I died once, and I was revived with Narcan," he said.

It started as a kid, smoking weed and drinking beer, but he later turned to pain pills.

"When I was in my twenties some friends of mine left my house and got killed, and I had bought alcohol for them for a party and I didn't want to feel the guilt," he said. "I didn’t want to feel the responsibility, so I just started using drugs."

He was later in a car wreck of his own, and the problem was amplified after he was prescribed opioids as medication.

"Before I knew it I was addicted. I had to have them," he said.

Now Brazell shares his story. On Thursday, he was meeting with the Courage Center's Family Recovery coaches at Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church in Lexington County. Julie Cole is the Executive Director.

"It's community-based recovery support. There's no charge. There's no requirement for membership, no program we're selling that people have to adhere to," she said.

The coaches are family and friends of loved ones who are affected by substance use. And this isn't the only effort in the Midlands.

In Fairfield County, the Sheriff's Office and Behavioral Health Services have set up a drop off box for prescription medications in an effort to reduce opioid and prescription abuse.

Behavioral Health Services also broke ground on a new facility to better serve the population.

"With the kind of services we provide, it requires a lot more confidential type services and being able to have a facility that is conducive to that is going to be a big plus for all of us," says executive director Vernon Kennedy, Sr.

And throughout the rest of the month in Columbia, you'll find LRADAC volunteers collecting money for scholarship funds for recovery treatment.

"We're able to provide a fund that gives financial assistance to the people and the families that can't afford the cost of treatment. LRADAC never turns anybody away for not being able to pay for services, but this just gives us another resource, so that they can apply for assistance," LRADAC's Community Relations and Development Director Allison Brumfield said.

Brazell said recovery is different for everyone. It wasn't until his twelfth stint in rehab that he had what he calls his epiphany in a conversation with God.

"I said allow me to die right now or help me to live without drugs, and if you do that I will go around and tell my story. I will do whatever I can to help anyone else, and so far God has kept his word and I'm doing the same thing," he said.

The Courage Center meets every Monday at 7 p.m.

© 2017 WLTX-TV