Recreation Commissioners Meet Privately, Discuss Legal Matters

(Photo: Ringwalt, Charles, WLTX)

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - The board for the Richland County Recreation Commission met privately in executive session Wednesday night to discuss legal matters concerning the Freedom of Information Act as well as procurement practices.

The meeting lasted for about an hour. No votes were taken and no decisions were made before the board adjourned.

Interim Chairman of the board, Thomas Clark is the only commissioner still serving who did not step down or was removed after allegations of malfeasance by state leaders throughout this past year.

Clark would not comment on the matters discussed. He did say that the agency is trying to decide whether to search for a new executive director within the state or to expand the search throughout the country.

The former executive director James Brown III retired in October of 2016 amid lawsuits that allege sexual harassment.

© 2017 WLTX-TV