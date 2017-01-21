Red Cross Helping Families in SC After Saturday's Storms

(Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The American Red Cross said they are helping families in Bamberg and Barnwell counties after Saturday's severe storms.

The Red Cross said the storms caused major damage or destroyed homes in the areas.

The National Weather Service reported wind damage in Barnwell County, about 2 miles southwest of the town of Blackville, including a mobile home being destroyed.

In Bamberg County, the National Weather Service reported wind damage near Denmark, including trees down on Highway 78.

The Red Cross said they are prepared to assist as needed, with storms in the forecast for Sunday.

News19 Meteorologist Daniel Bonds said there is an even greater risk for severe storms on Sunday afternoon.

