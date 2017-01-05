Red Cross Safety Tips to Stay Warm

(Photo: Thinkstock)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - With snow means cold weather and the Red Cross has brought you safety tips to stay warm for the snow on Saturday.

One major concern with colder weather is home fire safety. The Red Cross urges folks to follow these six steps in order to safely heat their residence.

Heating Your Home Safely:

First, everyone should follow the "three feet rule." Keep your children, flammable objects, and pets at least three feet away from heating equipment. Make sure you turn off your equipment when you are leaving a room or getting ready to go to bed.

Secondly, make sure your family has an escape plan in case a fire does occur. You should have at least two exits out of your home and the Red Cross encourages you to practice the escape plan.

Third, use your gas wisely and never use an oven to heat your home.

Fourth, people should use flashlights instead of candles because they are safer in times of power outage.

Fifth, make sure you have smoke alarms installed in your home on every floor and in every bedroom or outdoor sleeping area.

Lastly, keep check on the batteries in your smoke alarms and make sure they are properly working.

Protection From Freezing Temperatures:

Folks should wear hats, dress in layers, wear waterproof boots, know the symptoms of hypothermia and frostbite warning signs, get out of wet clothes, and have a disaster supply kit.

People should also pay attention to their pipes in their home. To make sure they don't freeze, let your cold water drip from the faucets, have your garage door closed, and keep the thermostat at the same temperature during the day and the night.

It's suggested that you also leave your heat on in your home and to not lower the temperature more than 55 degrees.

