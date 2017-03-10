Reese's Launches New Crunchy Peanut Butter Cups

Reese's introduces a new peanut butter cup. (Photo: Hershey's)

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- Reese's is bringing a crunchy version of its peanut butter cup to the candy aisle.

The new treat comes after Reese’s launched their #Cupspiracy social media campaign, where users could guess what would be Reese’s next movie in the peanut butter cup game.

The chocolate candy finally unveiled the newest addition to the PB cups lines: Reese’s Crunchy Cookie Big Cup. The new sweet treat is a peanut butter cup filled with crunchy chocolate cookie bits.



The candy will hit shelves in May.

© 2017 WLTX-TV