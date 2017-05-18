City of Columbia Summer Camp Registration Underway

(Photo: AP/WLTX)

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - Registration for the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department’s Summer Camps is underway for weekly camps and a variety of specialty camps. Summer camps will be held from Tuesday, May 30 through Friday, August 11.

The Summer Camp Program focuses on education through recreation, team building and leadership, creativity and self-expression, physical fitness and decision making. Camps are open to both city residents and non-city residents.

The cost is $55 per week (except Arts and Outdoor Adventure). Additional fees may apply for field trips.

In the Weekly Camps, children will participate in in a variety of activities including outdoor adventure, sports, fitness, arts and crafts, and more!

Weekly camps are held from 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. for children ages 6-12 (as of July 1) at the following parks:

· Emily Douglas Park- 2500 Wheat St., 803-733-8531

· Greenview Park- 6700 David St., 803-754-5223

· Heathwood Park- 800 Abelia Rd., 803-733-8446

· Hyatt Park- 950 Jackson Ave., 803-733-8445

· Lorick Park- 1600 Lorick Ave., 803-691-9339

· Martin Luther King, Jr. Park- 2300 Greene St., 803-733-8452

· Melrose Park- 1500 Fairview Rd., 803-733-8493

· Pinehurst Park- 2300 Pinehurst Rd., 803-733-8449

· St. Anna’s Park- 1315 Liberty Hill Rd., 803-733-8450

· Sims Park- 3500 Duncan St., 803-733-8451

· South Edisto (Edisto Discovery Center) Park, 1914 Wiley Street, 803-255-8103

· Woodland Park- 6500 Olde Knight Highway, 803-776-1096

Teen Camp

The Parks and Recreation Department offers a Teen Camp for children ages 13-16 at the Katheryn M. Bellfield Booker Washington Heights Cultural Arts Center, located at 2611 Grant Ave. The camp runs from May 30 to August 11, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. The cost is $55 per week. For more information, please call 803-255-8161.

Sports Camp

Children in grades K-6 can participate in a summer Sports Camp held at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park, 2300 Greene Street. The camp is held from 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday from May 30 to August 11. The cost of the camp is $55 per week.

Tennis Camp

The Columbia Tennis Center located at 1635 Whaley Street, is hosting a summer Tennis Camp for children ages 6-14. The camp will focus on stroke production and techniques, drills, match competition and more.

The camp will be held on the following dates from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.:

· June 13-17

· June 27-July 1

· July 11-15

· July 25-29

The cost of the camp is $55 per week. Applications are available at the Columbia Tennis Center. Registrations will be taken until the first day of camp. For more information, contact the tennis center at 803-733-8440.

Golf Camp

The James E. Clyburn Golf Center is hosting a summer golf camp for children ages 8-16 who are interested in improving their golf skills or learning the fundamentals of the game, etiquette and course management. The camp is open to new, intermediate and experienced golfers.

No equipment is needed. The fee to participate is $55 per week. The camp will be held at the golf center located at 2901 Slighs Avenue from 7:30 a.m.-12 p.m. on the following dates:

· June 20-24

· June 27-July 1

· July 18-22

· July 25-29

For more information about the summer golf program, contact the Clyburn Golf Center at 803-255-8920.

Art Camp

Let your child explore their creative side through painting, drawing, pottery and more at the Art Center’s summer Art Camp. The camp will be held from June 12 through July 21 in two sessions for ages 5-9 and 10-15. Sessions will be held at the Art Center, located at 1928 Calhoun St. The camp costs $85 per session. Camp is held Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Registration is limited to 10 participants per session.

· Session 2: June 19-23 (ages 10-16) (registration deadline June 9)

· Session 4: July 17-21 (ages 10-16) (deadline July 7)

Note: Sessions for children ages 5-9 are full.

For more information, contact the Art Center at 803-545-3093.

OUTDOOR ADVENTURE

Kayak Camps

Spend a week on the water with Columbia Park Rangers! Participants will travel down the Columbia Canal into the Congaree River, visit Lake Murray, ride the Saluda River rapids and more. Children should be confident swimmers. The camp will focus on water safety and teach technique, and integrate watershed and water quality curriculum. The cost of the camp is $125 and is open to ages 8-16.

SCHEDULE

· Ages 8-12: June 5-9 & June 19-20

· Ages 13-16: June 12-16 and July 10-14

Adventure Camps for youth provides an opportunity for children enjoy the outdoors responsibly and will model the tenants of the Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics. Participants will participate in a variety of activities including paddling and backpacking. Children should be confident swimmers. The cost of the camp is $200 and is open to ages 8-16.

SCHEDULE

· Ages 8-12: July 31- August 4

· Ages 13-16: August 7- August 11

Family Fun: Car Camping Clinic & Trip is an opportunity for families to explore the outdoors together. The program will serve as an introduction to camping. Camping clinics will start with a hands-on classroom/clinic. The cost of the camping clinic is $55 (up to two adults with children) and will be held on Thursday, June 29 & Saturday, July 8.

Registration forms are available at the Parks and Recreation Administration Office located inside Earlewood Park, 1111 Parkside Drive, and at the parks and centers listed above.

For more information about the Parks and Recreation Department’s summer programs, call 803-545-3100 or visit the Parks and Recreation Department’s “Summer Camp” page online.

