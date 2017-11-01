Regulatory Agency Allows Request For VC Summer Documents

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - At a meeting Wednesday afternoon, the Public Service Commission decided that South Carolina Electric & Gas documents concerning construction of two failed nuclear projects at VC Summer should be shared with environmental groups: The Sierra Club and Friends of the Earth.

The two organizations want to find out who knew what and when before construction was stopped this past summer.

"We've in fact filed two requests with a list of a lot of documents that the company has because we want to find out in part what they knew and when they knew it relating to problems with the project," Tom Clements said.

Clements is an environmental activist working with Friends of the Earth.

The utilities company asked for a delay before allowing the documents to be viewed, but will be able to bring up the issue again at a later date. The agency will also schedule a hearing where the Office of Regulatory Staff can argue why money from a settlement SCE&G made with Toshiba, the parent company of Westinghouse, which was contracted to build the reactors.

"We want the money given back to the ratepayers. It's a real disaster for the state of South Carolina and all of this needs to be worked out and the sooner the better as far as I'm concerned,” said Clements.

There is no word when the organizations will get those documents or when the hearings will be.

News 19 reached out to SCE&G for comments, but has yet to receive a response.

