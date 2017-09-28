Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A regulatory effort is now underway that could stop SCE&G rate hikes and reimburse the money they charged customers to build the now failed VC Summer nuclear project.
"We weren't listened to," said Tom Clements with the environmentalist group Friends of the Earth. "For nine years, we warned about the cost overruns, schedule delays and construction problems but we were discounted all the way up until this year. I think it would've been prudent if the regulators, the ORS, the PSC had paid attention to what we were saying and paid more attention to what was going on at the project, and not just listen to SCE&G. So I'm glad that it's all coming out now."
The Office of Regulatory Staff (ORS) is now petitioning the Public Service Commission (PSC) to stop SCE&G's rate hikes.
If the General Assembly decides the Base Load Review Act is unconstitutional, they also want SCE&G to credit or refund all of the revised rate collections.
