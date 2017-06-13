Reid Chapel Remembers Emanuel 9

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Saturday marks the two-year anniversary that nine black parishioners were shot and killed during a Bible study in the Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston.

Reid Chapel AME Church held a remembrance in honor of the Emanuel 9 on Monday night. About 20 people attended the vigil, which included songs, scriptures and praying.

The remembrance also shed light on gun violence, not just in South Carolina, but in that nation.

"Growing up, you've always been taught that the church was a safe haven. Nothing bad happens in a church. That was something really bad. It's like a wake up call and it teaches us that we have to be more careful, and we have to better ourselves as far as educating ourselves on gun violence," said Perry Bradley Jr.

To remember Emanuel 9, Charleston will be holding the "Light of Hope" events, which begins Thursday. There will be a "Hate Won't Win Unity Walk" and an ecumenical service.

