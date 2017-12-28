Remains from Burning Car Identified as South Carolina Woman

(Photo: Credit Index-Journal)

NINETY SIX, S.C. (AP) - Human remains recovered from a car destroyed by fire in South Carolina have been identified.



Greenwood County Coroner Sonny Cox tells media outlets the remains were identified Thursday as belonging to 45-year-old Kelli Marie Hastings of North Charleston.



The identification came about three weeks after the remains were found in a burned-out car in Ninety Six. Tests including DNA were needed to make the identification.



Authorities including the coroner, sheriff and State Law Enforcement Division are still investigating Hastings' death. In a report, officers said they found charcoal briquettes in the backseat, "suggesting that the fire had been intentionally set."

