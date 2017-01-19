Remains of Missing Man Found in Newberry County

Donnie Richardson (Photo: Newberry County Sheriff's Office)

Newberry, SC (WLTX) - Newberry County deputies say they've found the remains of what appears to be Donnie Richardson, a man who'd been reported missing last November.

Officers aboard a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division helicopter spotted clothing Wednesday afternoon in a densely wooded area of Silverstreet. That area is approximately a half-mile from Richardson's home.

Officers say the clothing looked the same as the ones that Richardson was wearing when he went missing. Investigators then found skeletal remains which they believe are Richardson.

Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster said deputies had flown over that same area before, and even used bloodhounds and a cadaver dog. However, officers say the canopy is now off most of the trees in that area, which would make it easier to spot something in the thicket.

“While this is certainly not the ending to this investigation we hoped for, at least now the family can have closure,” said Sheriff Foster. “Our deepest sympathy goes out to this family and we will continue to have them in our thoughts and prayers.”

Richardson had dementia, and officers at the time believed he might have been headed to his former home in Lexington.

While authorities say they do believe these are Richardson's remains, additional tests will be done over the coming days and weeks to prove that definitively. Investigators say they do not suspect foul play in his death.

(© 2017 WLTX)