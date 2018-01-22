Remembering A Former Pastor Allegedly Duct-Taped, Beaten by Family

According to the United Methodist Church of South Carolina, Chewing served 15 churches throughout the state in his 40 years as an ordained minister. (Photo: WLTX)

Saluda, SC (WLTX) -- A member of the Nazareth United Methodist Church is remembering a former pastor who was duct-taped, restrained and beaten to death in November.

"Boyd Chewning was a good pastor," said Donald Black.

James "Boyd" Chewning served as a pastor for the United Methodist Church across the state for more than 40 years, according to a statement from the United Methodist Church. He retired as pastor of Emory United Methodist Church in Saluda and Nazareth United Methodist Church near Batesburg-Leesville in 2004.

"He took care of our needs and our parishioners. He was outgoing and energetic," said Black.

Black said Chewning was passionate about projects he led during his time at the church, including the design of the stained glass windows seen throughout the church.

"The designs and so forth. He worked tirelessly on that throughout his tenure," he said.

Chewning was not just leaving his mark on the church and its members. He also left his mark in the entire community.

"On Thanksgiving Day, we provide meals for the shut-ins and those that don't have family in our area," said Black.

Those meals have been going on for the last 19 years.

It's these attributes of Chewning that make it difficult for Black to understand the events that happened, leading up to Chewning's death back in November.

Chewning's granddaughters, Nicole Krystyn Chewning, 23, and Amber Nicole Trent, 26, were arrested last week and charged with with abuse of neglect of a vulnerable adult resulting in death, a felony which carries a penalty of up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

"Very upsetting. We really couldn't believe someone would do someone like that," said Black.

79-year-old Chewning died November 2, 2017, after having been duct-taped and beaten by his family, according to officials. Police originally charged Chewning's son and daughter-in-law with his death. Donald Ralph Chewning, 51, and Kathy Laine Chewning, 48, were charged on November 3.

Investigators say Chewning, who lived with his family, was battered and restrained to a bed using zip ties and rags until he died. Officials also say the family used duct tape to cover his mouth and eyes.

If convicted, each person could spend up to 30 years in prison.

