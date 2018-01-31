WLTX
Rep. Trey Gowdy Says He Will Not Seek Re-election

Amanda Hurley, wltx 12:40 PM. EST January 31, 2018

Columbia, SC (WLTX, AP) - South Carolina GOP Rep. Trey Gowdy, chairman of House Oversight Committee, is leaving politics to "return to the justice system."

Gowdy says he wont seek re-election for any political or elected office, stating "Whatever skills I may have are better in a courtroom than in Congress, and I enjoy our justice system more than our political system. As I look back on my career, it is the jobs that both seek and reward fairness that are most rewarding."

The congressman said he felt it was the best time to make the announcement with "filing opening in six weeks, it is important to give the women and men in South Carolina who might be interested in serving ample time to reflect on the decision."

 

