Report: SC Black Lives Matter Activist Killed in New Orleans

Image via GoFundMe



NEW ORLEANS – A Black Lives Matter activist was killed in a shooting in New Orleans, according to The New Orleans Advocate.



Muhiyidin Elamin Moye, also known as Muhiyidin d'Baha, was found around 1:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Bienville Street after he was shot in the thigh. Moye, 32, was taken to a local hospital but later died.



The family of Moye first reported his death to media in Charleston, Moye’s hometown.



Last year, Moye was arrested after he attempted to take a Confederate flag from a protestor waving it in downtown Charleston. Moye’s arrest was caught on video, which sparked activists to organize an online donation site for his $2,000 bail.



A social media post from a person identifying themselves as a friend of Moye’s said that his death appears to be a “random act of violence.”



A person identifying herself as Moye’s niece set up a GoFund Me account to help raise money to return Moye’s body to Charleston and for a memorial service.



Read the full report from The New Orleans Advocate here.



