Reported Child Sexual Assault Cases on the Rise in Kershaw County

Camden, SC (WLTX) - The Kershaw County Sheriff's Department is investigating several sexual assaults against children.

According to a Facebook post, deputies say that they are "currently working several criminal sexual conduct incidents in which a teenage or older male is having sexual relations with little girls under the age of 10."

They referenced one case in particular involving a 16-year-old boy, who they say had sexual relations with a 5-year-old girl. He could be charged as an adult in this case.

http://www.wltx.com/news/local/deputies-warn-parents-after-uptick-in-sexual-assaults-of-children/512809729

News 19 reached out to the executive director of the Family Resource Center, which is a sexual assault advocacy group.

"I think one of the most important ways we can do that is address what sexual violence is, rape culture in general, how to educate our children as to appropriate names for body parts, so that when disclosures are made, there's no ambiguity as to what they're talking about," says Rosalyn Smith-Stover. "Adults have to be mindful that it's not the job of children to protect themselves, that's our job as adults."

Smith-Stover says that often times, children are sexually assaulted by someone they know.

"When children say they are uncomfortable with something, we need to listen to them," says Smith-Stover. "No one has the right to touch them or make them feel uncomfortable."

The Family Resource Center in Camden has seen a 30 percent increase in reported cases.

Smith-Stover says that doesn't necessarily mean that more cases are occurring, it could just mean that more people are comfortable about coming forward.

Kershaw County's post says that parents should be more vigilant.

If you have an issue, or know of an abuse, you can call 1-800-585-4455.



