Likely Tornado Causes Damage in Saluda County

Saluda County, SC (WLTX) -- Cleanup continues after reports of multiple tornadoes hitting the state. The amount of tornadoes won't be confirmed until Thursday morning.

The majority of damage in Saluda County were in open fields, as trees were torn down. According to Josh Morton, the emergency management director, a tree fell on a home on Johnston Highway. He said there was a person inside the home at the time, but there were no reported injuries.

Last month, the southern part of Saluda County experienced a similar storm, which impacted homes. Fortunately, this storm did not affect many homes in the area.

Daniel Sweat experienced some damage to his property on Fruit Hill Road. He said the underpinning of his home and a tin roof on his shed were blown off. He said he's never experienced anything like this before in his 37 years living in Saluda.

The National Weather Service will be busy Thursday, surveying different parts of South Carolina for reported tornado activity.

