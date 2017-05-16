Representative Rick Quinn Indicted on Misconduct Charges

Rick Quinn (Photo: WLTX)

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - Former Majority Leader and house member Rep. Rick Quinn Jr. has been on two charges of misconduct in office for allegedly using his position for personal profit, the latest high-profile state lawmaker to face charges.

The indictment was announced Tuesday by First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe, who's been looking into claims of corruption involving members of the South Carolina General Assembly.

Quinn is facing one count of Common Law Misconduct in Office, which carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison, and one count of Statutory Misconduct in Office, which carries a penalty of up to 1 year on prison, according to a statement from Solicitor Pascoe.

The indictment says the acts happened between January of 1999 and April 15 of this year.

The first claims involve his time as majority leader, from 1999 to 2004.

Prosecutors claim that during his tenure, Quinn sent business to companies that he has a financial interest in--including Richard Quinn and Associates, the consulting firm created by his father.

The document says the business involved campaign and operating accounts from the House Republican Caucus. It adds he failed to disclose the contributions and expenditures, and didn't file reports as required by law. That allowed Quinn and his businesses to collect about $255,000 from the House Republican Caucus without any public accountability, prosecutors say.

He's also accused of asking others members to use Mail Marketing Strategies, which he owns, to use that company for services.

It also says he filed fraudulent campaign disclosure forms when he was running for state treasurer.

During other campaigns for his current house seat, Quinn is accused of filing disclosure forms detailing reimbursements and expenditures from his campaign account. that included improper or false claims that money was spent for legitimate purposes.

Through Rick Quinn and Associates and Mail Marketing Strategies, he accepted $4.5 million from lobbyist principals, but failed to statements with the appropriate supervisory office, prosecutors say.

He's also accused of using his position to influence government decisions that involved the businesses that he was personally involved in, including some votes in the House.

A bond hearing has not been scheduled. Pascoe says Rep. Quinn will be allowed to accept service of the indictments and have his bond hearing at the same time. The date for those hearings has not yet been set, according to Pascoe.

Back in March. State Senator John Courson was indicted on charges as part of the investigation, and in December, Rep. Jim Merrill was charged.

