Rescuers Believe God Sent Them to Help 7-Year-Old

Mattie Kay Scott and Whitney Peavy ran to the rescue of a seven-year-old hit by a car (Photo: WLTX)

Sumter, SC (WLTX) - The women who helped the seven-year-old victim of a hit and run say it was a scene they'll never forget.

Seven-Year-Old Hit and Run Victim Was Trying to Run Home

If you don't believe in God, then call it a coincidence that Mattie Kay Scott and Whitney Peavy both ended up on Highway 15 in Sumter when a child darted across the road.

"She was in the car in front of me, I was behind her," Scott said. "My first thought is, oh my gosh what is a child doing here? I'm going to roll my window down."

Before Scott had time to respond, seven-year-old Peyton Mcconico was hit by a car.

"Going straight on through a green light, just head on hit him," Scott said.

Scott says it was a scene she'll never forget.

"I mean he went up over the windshield and down to the ground," Scott said.

Call it another coincidence, Scott is an ER nurse.

"I just jerked my wheel, jumped out my car," Scott said.

That's when Peavy saw Scott.

"I see blue scrubs running down the road and once I ran up there I realized it was Mattie," Peavy said.

Would you believe it? Peavy has some medical training too.

"My husband and I both used to volunteer firefight here in Sumter County," Peavy said.

Peavy says her husband stopped traffic while the two got the child out of harm's way.

"I just tried to hold his head and his neck as tight as I could and he wanted to wiggle, he was wiggling and wanted his mommy," Scott said.

"While Mattie was holding his [cervical] spine I just ran over and put the jacket on his head and with my other hand I held his hand," Peavy said.

Peyton was airlifted to the hospital in serious condition, an outcome neither woman expected.

"He was hit hard," Scott said. "He was hit hard. I didn't think he was going to make it to be honest, I was scared for his life."

You can call it a series of coincidences, but these two are calling it a higher power.

"I firmly believe that there was a reason my husband and Mattie were right there," Peavy said, "three people who had experience in the medical field."

"We were there for Peyton, and then He was there for Peyton," Scott said. "God was there for Peyton."

Mattie also says the only reason she was there at the stoplight was because she missed an early meeting at work and had just left home. The two say they want to meet Peyton and hug him, because the seven-year-old kept reaching out for them as they tried to hold him still before EMS arrived.

Peyton's family says he is out of the hospital and doing better.

Highway Patrol is still looking for the person responsible. If you have any information that could help, you are urged to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC

