Rescuers Praise Stranded 4-Year-Old Girl for Bravery

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - The Department of Natural Resources has still not been able to locate the father who went missing on Lake Murray with his four-year-old daughter on board.

Thousands of people reacted to the story of her rescue on Facebook, and we've got more details from one of the rescuers. She asked that we keep her identity private.

"She held herself like a much older child," the rescuer said.

It was clear to the rescuers the little one knew exactly what happened.

"She kept repeating that daddy went deep, deep, deep," the rescuer said.

The Rescuer said the girl's youth showed in her answers.

"We asked if she knew her phone number, if she knew her address, if she knew mommy's name, she said, 'Mommy's name was mommy,'" the rescuer said.

The rescuer says all the neighbors took her in as their own.

"They came with snacks, kids came out to play with her, they brought toys," the rescuer said. "We wanted to do so much for her."

But the rescuer knew the four-year-old feared the worst.

"She just put down her sippy cup and she said, 'I think my daddy's dead,' and we.. you know, none of us wanted to gasp, but our hearts were breaking," the rescuer said.

After such a nightmare, the rescuer says she hopes the girl will some day find peace.

"I know she has that memory, I hope that memory will be erased, I hope time will just allow that to be gone," the rescuer said.

DNR says they will continue to search for her father.

