Residents hope to save historic homes in West Columbia from being torn down for parking lots.

West Columbia, SC (WLTX) - With the $40 million Brookland development taking shape and residents enjoying the RiverWalk, the City of West Columbia says it needs more parking, but for some residents the extra parking will come at a price.

"I'm going to be really sad if we can't save at least some of the houses," Alison Moons said.

Moons hopes to preserve a piece of history within the City of West Columbia. One part of the city's solution is tearing down five houses along Oliver and Hudson Streets.



According to the South Carolina Department of Archives and History, the houses are a part of the New Brookland Historic District, but they've been bought by the city.



"If they were moved within our neighborhood that would really be the best of both worlds," Moons said.



Moons lives in the neighborhood. Her home is not affected, but she said she's trying to find someone who will buy the other houses from the city, move them and preserve them. The city said they're on board if someone else foots the bill.



"We're looking for anyone who is looking to purchase them and move them or relocate them to somewhere else, so that they can be preserved," Public Information Officer Anna Huffman said. "If an investor or an individual would want to come and purchase those homes they would pay to have them moved to a different sight."

The city is also creating more parking along Center Street and approved the first reading to demolish three structures behind the old Fire Station.



"It's the three structures behind the historic building. They will be removed and more parking will be created, so that more visitors and residents can come down and hang out on Meeting Street on State Street and down at the RiverWalk," Huffman said.



The demolition for the three structures is expected to cost $9,200. No architectural plans or designs have been presented. Plans have also not been presented for the demolition of the houses along Oliver and Hudson Streets.

