Sumter, SC (WLTX) - Yellow, orange, red and brown water was pouring from faucets in the City of Sumter when we checked Tuesday.

Some residents say the problem has occurred for months. Fed up and with no where to turn they went to see local leaders at the city council meeting.

"Five times. We have rusty, orange water that you cannot take a bath in. You cannot cook in and I certainly wouldn't drink it," Elaine Miller said.

She just one of the many people we've spoken to over the last few days that live in the City of Sumter and have issues with their water.

"This is ridiculous because it's just happening too much," she said.

Fed up, Elaine and a few others went to the Sumter City Council meeting to find out why this happening and how it's going to be fixed.

Mayor Joe McElveen started the conversation by saying the water is safe, but he understands their frustrations and said he wouldn't drink the water either

"You can tell me all day that it's safe and when they say it's chemically safe to drink out of, I believe them, but no. I don't want to drink discolored water, so if you have discolored water, let us know," he said.

Al Harris oversees the water services for the city. He said the water comes from the ground, it's cleaned at treatment plants, fed to pipes and then into homes, but traces of iron can accumulate and go to certain spots throughout the system.

Harris wasn't able to provide a clear solution and said that it's a complicated situation that will take time to fix. Meanwhile residents are left flushing their pipes only to have the water change back soon after.

"Why am I having to run my water to clean my pipes, when I should be allowed to have clean, healthy, crystal clear water?" one resident asked.

Harris said reimbursements are unlikely, but if you call the city's water services they may hold your meter while you flush your pipes.

It's an issue that won't change overnight and folks like Miller said they're trusting leadership to do the right thing.

"I just hope the officials in Sumter take us seriously because there's many many residents concerned," she said.

If you have issues with your water and live in the City of Sumter you can call 803-436-2558.

