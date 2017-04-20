Residents agree the area surounding St. Andrews Road is aging, but they are hoping to revitalize it. (Photo: Ringwalt, Charles, WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Residents agree that the area surrounding St. Andrews Road is aging.

Dozens of men and women met at Saluda Shoals Park Thursday night with representatives from Lexington County government as well as development groups to brainstorm ideas for revitalization.

The workshop was hosted by the Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission, Mungo Homes and the Boudreaux Group.

The crowd discussed ways to build on what was already in the area and how to attract new businesses and residents.

Irene Tyson works for the Boudreaux Group and led the presentation.

"Nothing is definite now, but the most successful communities, the most successful cities and towns started with a vision. This is a start and you have to start to get there and begin to paint that vision," Tyson said.

Residents said they'd like to see buffered sidewalks, cohesive architecture and more local businesses. Some voiced their frustration.

"A lot of the things that have been passed and ordinances and all are not being taken care of," Lloyd Higbe said.

Others were more optimistic.

"If everybody takes their little section and what they can do and bring to the table, we're going to be a lot better off and we're going to be a lot better off trying to work with and through each other to accomplish this goal," Gary Boyd said.

The organizations said they hope to brand the area as the Saluda Shoals District.

© 2017 WLTX-TV