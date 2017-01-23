One resident learns more about possible tourism projects in the Lower Richland Community. (Photo: WLTX)

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - County projects to enhance tourism in the Lower Richland community are taking shape.

"This is home for me," Marcella Sumter said.

Sumter said she's grown up in the Lower Richland community and has a vested interest in seeing how residents can continue to develop the area.

She was one of the dozens of people who came to the Hopkins Park Adult Activity Center to give their opinion on what they want to see.

The projects would be situated within the 680 acres along Cabin Branch and the 2500 acre area along Mill Creek and the Congaree River.

The county said the focus of the projects would incorporate heritage and nature.

Eric Leshinsky is overseeing the project and shared details on ideas that have already been talked about.

"We could have new places to go fishing, new places to stay, a river cabin, upland cabins, places to paddle," Leshinsky said.

Lawrence Moore also attended the meeting. He lives in the area and said he hopes this will further economic development in the area.

"(We're) trying to grow small business that create jobs that create opportunities that keep people home instead of people moving away from this area," said Moore.

Moore said he hopes the county can deliver on it's promise for future growth and after this meeting is optimistic that it can be done.

"Most of the time you have to wait and see, but personally I think it's a good idea that the people in Lower Richland should try and grow and develop things to improve their own lives," he said.

A second meeting will be held Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Richland County Sheriff's Department sub-station on Lower Richland Boulevard.

