Residents To Vote On Tax For Dam Repairs

Eastover, SC (WLTX) - Residents in Richland County around Lake Dogwood in Eastover are getting ready to vote on a self-tax that would pay for the dam damaged back during the October flood.

Virginia Edelstein has been living along the lake for over a decade and now serves as the secretary of the property owners association.

Not only was the scenery affected but so were the property value she says. Real estate experts have told her some homes have lost 30-40% of their value since the lake was drained.

Edelstein hopes the referendum that residents will vote on tomorrow would be a vehicle to obtain a loan that would help pay for the fixtures. The cost of fixing them she says, "we're in the one-million-dollar mark right now but it could be less."

Lake Dogwood, formerly known as Murray Pond, is not the only community to vote on a self-tax referendum. Upper and Lower Rockyford have already voted for something similar but are now involved in lawsuits that have stalled their progress.

Edelstein says this would not be the case for them since the only thing upstream is Fort Jackson. "Us thinking that we're actually going to recoup anything from the federal government about what happened upstream we just figured we'd go about it ourselves" she said.

Voting will take place at the Crossroads Community Center (2750 McCords Ferry Road) from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

