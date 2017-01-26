WLTX
Close

Learn How to Pair Wine Just In Time For Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is coming up and if you haven't thought about a date night with your honey, we have your back! Lula Drake's owner shows us how to pair wines and talks about their deals going on for that romantic day.

Sonia Gutierrez, wltx 11:11 PM. EST January 26, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- We're a few weeks away from Valentine's Day but it's come a lot faster than we think, so if you don't have anything planned yet don't worry we have your back.

Lula Drake's owner Tim Gardner walks us through some wine pairing. How to do it? What pairs best? Does your loved one have a sweet tooth or prefers something savory? Tim has all the tips and Lula Drake some sales for that special day. 

(© 2017 WLTX)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories