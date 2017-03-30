Restaurant Report Card: 1801 Grille, Wurst Wagen

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -
Hall of Fame:
- Wurst Wagen, 8502-D Two Notch Rd. Columbia- 100%
- Rush's #5 201 Columbia Ave. Lexington- 100%
- Golden Hills Country Club, 100 Scotland Dr. Lexington- 100%
Follow up:
- Hola Mexico, 9009 Two Notch Rd. Columbia- 97-A
- Flaming Grill Supreme Buffet, 115 Afton Ct. Columbia- 98-A
- Persis, 1728 Bush River Rd. Columbia- 99-A
Low Scores:
Miyo's At Sandhill, 715 Fashion Dr. STE 1 Columbia- 79-B.
- Sushi cooks were observed touching their faces and un-sanitized wiping clothes hen touching ready to eat foods without washing their hands. They weren’t holding proper cold food temperatures in the sushi station and inspectors found grease and grime on shelving and tables throughout.
- Follow-up: 4/7/17
Waffle House #145, 2345 Broad River Rd. Columbia- 86-B
- They had black and brown buildup inside the ice machine and heavy accumulation of food matter throughout the building.
- Follow-up: 4/7/17
Main Moon, 2800-D Rosewood Dr. Columbia- 88-A
- Had raw chicken juice dripping onto a container of soy sauce. They also had accumulation of grease debris on hood filters.
- Follow-up: 3/31/17
© 2017 WLTX-TV
