Restaurant Report Card: 3/2/17 Carolina Buffet & Dave & Busters

Hall of Fame:
- Steve's Classic Burgers, 817 St Andrews Rd #106 Columbia- 100%
- HWY 1 Cafe, 2587 Hwy 1 North Kershaw- 100%
- RB Top Chef, 1038 Sims Rd Hopkins- 100%
Golden Spatula: Carolina Buffet, 122 Platt Springs Rd, West Columbia- 100%
Follow-ups:
- Blue Fin, 461-4 Town Center Place Columbia- 95-A (second follow up is on March 6)
- Waffle House #760, 205 Stoneridge Dr., Columbia- 99-A
- Kaboto Express, 7132 Parklane Rd Suite A Columbia- 100-A
Low Scores:
Frayed Knot Bar & Grill, 1701 Dreher Island Rd. Chapin- 78-B
- Inspectors saw employees not washing their hands between points of contamination, not holding proper cooking time or temperatures and the report said there was some medication stored on top of the prep cooler.
- Follow-up: March 3
Branchville Food Mart, 210 Dorange Rd., Orangeburg- 79-B
- Raw chicken stored over eggs, accumulation of grime inside the sinks, food debris and grease buildup on cook-line and dirt on the floors and mop sink.
- Follow-up: March 3
